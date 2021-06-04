Rudy Giuliani’s cringeworthy plug for MyPillow is called the ‘human centipede of grift’

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City Mayor and lawyer to former President Donald Trump, is trending on Twitter over a clip from his Common Sense podcast promoting MyPillow.

“I’ve been sleeping on MyPillows for some time,” Giuliani said. “I love them. Simply the very best pillows ever made. But I just found out they also have a wide assortment of other incredible products. Like their mattress toppers, sheets, towels, and slippers! And more!” he continued.

But as a result of this shameless plugging - a fall from grace for someone who was once a top prosecutor - he was called “the human centipede of grift.”

The Human Centipede (First Sequence) is a Dutch horror film that chronicles a mad scientist who kidnaps and mutilates three tourists by stitching their mouths to each others’ nether regions to resemble a centipede.

Two other films, The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) and The Human Centipede III (Final Sequence) were also created.

Essentially, the comparison doesn’t seem that far-fetched as the world of Trump and the various hangers-on is still tightly connected.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, whose company received a consumer rating of 2.12 out of 5 stars on SiteJabber, continues to push the baseless claim that Trump will be president again in August. Giuliani also continues to promote Trump’s inaccurate election claims.

Media figures and other verified influencers were quick to mock Giuliani’s pitch. See what they had to say below.

Giuliani seems to be still sleeping well at night, although he is still under federal investigation over his Ukraine shenanigans.