MILF Manor reality show premieres and the twist is as troubling as people feared

Warning: this post contains a spoiler.

TLC released its newest reality dating series MILF Manor on Sunday - and the twist shocked viewers.

The show is centred around eight single "confident and strong-minded women" between the ages of 40-60, who are vacationing at a boutique hotel in Mexico.

The first episode showed the women preparing to meet up with their suitors for the very first time, but they were in for a shocking revelation.

In last month's trailer for the show, many people speculated that the surprise was probably the women's sons.

And it turned out that they were correct - the MILFs were gobsmacked to find that the dating pool of men did, in fact, include each other's sons.

Viewers were equally stunned:





Some were curious about the the logistics of arranging such a shocking twist in secrecy:



One viewer was appalled by the first task, which involved a very hands-on experience:

Many referenced the 2008 30 Rock episode, which featured a parody reality dating show called MILF Island, and added: "Fun fact MILF Manor is actually a remake."



MILF Manor airs on Sundays on TLC at 10pm ET.



