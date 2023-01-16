MILF Manor reality show premieres and the twist is as troubling as people feared

Warning: this post contains a spoiler.
TLC released its newest reality dating series MILF Manor on Sunday - and the twist shocked viewers.
The show is centred around eight single "confident and strong-minded women" between the ages of 40-60, who are vacationing at a boutique hotel in Mexico.
The first episode showed the women preparing to meet up with their suitors for the very first time, but they were in for a shocking revelation.
In last month's trailer for the show, many people speculated that the surprise was probably the women's sons.
And it turned out that they were correct - the MILFs were gobsmacked to find that the dating pool of men did, in fact, include each other's sons.
Viewers were equally stunned:
\u201cMy husband put on MILF Manor as a joke because he knows I watch trash, and we had no idea the young men are actually the sons of the contestants.\u201d— VASunshine (@VASunshine) 1673856331
\u201cjust saw a glimpse of Milf Manor on TLC and who tf let that show air \ud83d\ude2d why\u2019d it have to be their own sons, thts disgusting\u201d— \ud83c\udf38\ud83e\udeb4 (@\ud83c\udf38\ud83e\udeb4) 1673840542
\u201cToday I learned there\u2019s a dating show called milf manor that mothers and sons go on together and they all date each other and I\u2019m so disturbed.\u201d— kels property (@kels property) 1673841862
\u201clearning that the milf manor twist is that the men are their sons\u201d— matt (@matt) 1673846069
Some were curious about the the logistics of arranging such a shocking twist in secrecy:
\u201cOkay, so like, how did they cast Milf Island without the sons and the moms without each other knowing about it?\u201d— Brent Bailey (@Brent Bailey) 1673859527
One viewer was appalled by the first task, which involved a very hands-on experience:
\u201cthe first challenge is for all the men to take their shirts off and the women feel them up blindfolded and try to guess which one is their son. this show is so unserious\u201d— cranberry sprite stan account (@cranberry sprite stan account) 1673838941
Many referenced the 2008 30 Rock episode, which featured a parody reality dating show called MILF Island, and added: "Fun fact MILF Manor is actually a remake."
\u201c@TLC Hang on. This is real? I thought it was a joke like Milf Island in 30 rock.\u201d— TLC Network (@TLC Network) 1673622000
MILF Manor airs on Sundays on TLC at 10pm ET.
