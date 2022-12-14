People can't believe this trailer for 'MILF Manor' reality show is real

A trailer for the upcoming TLC series MILF Manor just dropped - and people can't believe this is really happening.

In an exclusive report from PEOPLE, the minute-long clip highlights eight older women looking for love and are "confident and strong-minded."

"Life has given me some curveballs," one contestant says at the start of the trailer.

Another woman said she wants to "do me" because she was "married for 14 years."

With their ages spanning from 40 to 60 years old, the women also have years of relationship experience that they can use to find lasting love connections with the men of their dreams, who happen to be young.

A fellow contestant said young men have a lot of energy and "think out of the box."

Each of the episodes released will highlight challenges that will determine whether there are genuine connections. If not, it will be time to say goodbye to the show.

But towards the end of the teaser, the women are gearing up to meet up with their suitors for the first time, but they are in for what seems to be a shocking revelation.

"Things just got real," one of the contestants said.

People have taken to social media to share their thoughts. Many of which poked fun, assuming what the surprise at the end could be.

"Parody becomes reality: Never mind #30Rock's "MILF Island," @TLC is launching the real thing with "MILF Manor" in January," one person wrote.

Another added: "OK, the 'twist' in MILF Manor is absolutely going to be that each of the guys is the son of one of the moms, isn't it?"

A third quipped: "Credit where it's due, MILF Manor is a very funny title."

Check out other reactions below.

Elsewhere, TV Insider reports some of the women on the show are a 50-year-old event planner who was a former B-Girl, a 59-year-old fitness instructor and singer from Los Angeles, and a 47-year-old fitness studio owner from Mexico, to name some.

MILF Manor is set to air on TLC and Discovery on 15 January at 10pm ET.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

