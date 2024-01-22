An influencer's swimwear brand has sparked a debate for featuring a man modelling one of their bathing suits.

Moana Bikini, owned by popular fitness personality Karina Irby, has become a hit among Instagrammers for its focus on designing swimwear for "every body".

The brand has already amassed over half a million followers and loyal shoppers across the world.

That said, a recent promotional shoot received a mixed response – all because it featured a man.

The clip shows model Jake Young sporting the brand's 'sugar slinky one-piece'.

"Obsessed with this look," the brand wrote alongside the viral reel.

It didn't take long for people to chime in with their candid takes, with one writing: "Sorry but moana this is not how u empower women. This is once again giving men the power over us and saying they do it better."

Another added: "Horrible marketing. Why is it that everyone is trying so hard to be 'woke'? The model is gorgeous but this is not it."

"Is that a man? I thought you were about empowering women?" A third wrote. "Men seem to be trying to take over everything women hold sacred.

"Our safe spaces, our identity and now our fashion. I’m sorry you support whatever you like but I don’t agree with men in women’s swimsuits and trying to market it towards women. I've been a loyal customer for ten years but I’m done."

Model Jake hit back at the negative comments, saying that he has never "claimed to be" a woman and that the post is simply "empowering a minority" which he's "forever grateful for".

He added: "Your hate is a reflection of your own insecurities, not mine."

Moana Bikini also doubled down on its decision, writing: "If Jake in our bikini upsets you that much we feel as though this may be a you problem."



Elsewhere, others supported the post and didn't find fault with the brand using a male model.

"These comments are weird…… the bathing suits are for anyone who wants to wear them. Why does someone in a bathing suit bother you so much lol," one fan wrote.





A second added: "People are really hiding their true colours behind their 'this is a women's brand designed to empower women' comments.

"We see plenty of women in Moana swimwear and showcasing an incredible man wearing a piece of literal CLOTHING does not take the empowerment away from women.

"Good on you, team - empowerment can be extended to everyone without taking from anyone."

