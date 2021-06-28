Man swims across street after 70% of month’s rain falls in a single day

Moscow has been hit with a “superstorm” of heavy rain, which left a metro station and several streets severely flooded. In a single day, the capital experienced torrential rain which equated to 70 per cent of their monthly norm.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations have since stepped in and announced an emergency warning about the severe weather conditions with expected heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hail until the end of the day.

For most, the weather warning encouraged people to stay indoors, but for one man, ‘where there’s a will, there’s a way’ comes to mind. In a video shared to Twitter, he opted for a leisurely afternoon swim amid the chaos.

Man decides to take a plunge in floodwaters amid “superstorm” chaos (@AlexKokcharov (Twitter))

In the video, Alex Kokcharov said: “This is the most bizarre video from #Moscow, #Russia, today. Moscow had a day of torrential rain, with the rainfall equivalent to 70% of monthly norm.”

In response to the bizarre video, one disapproving user said: “In my experience when a city floods the flood water immediately becomes contaminated with sewerage”

Another added, “Hope that guy has access to good antibiotics.”

A source from the emergency services told Russian news agency TASS: “It is known at this point that the downpour flooded several streets in Moscow’s east. The traffic is congested because of this. Besides, the Yasenevo metro station is flooded. There is no train service between Tyoply Stan and Novoyasenevo stations”.

Just as we thought it couldn’t get any worse, across the pond in Detroit, Michigan, it seems as though swimming in floodwaters is becoming a theme.

In an image shared on Twitter on Monday, locals can be seen enjoying a morning off, complete with pool inflatables... In a flooded freeway.

One concerned local took to Twitter. She said: “I have lived through several huge “once in a lifetime” floods & it never ceases to amaze me the number of people that will go swimming, do handstands in it, etc. even after being told it has raw sewage & who knows what else in it.”

Twitter isn’t impressed...

We’re hoping this doesn’t become a new TikTok trend!