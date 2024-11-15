These are the most common winning lottery numbers of 2024, according to new study

Millions of people across the UK regularly play the National Lottery's Lotto game and a new study has revealed the most common numbers that have been drawn in 2024.

StrikeWild has analysed all of the draws from January to November 13, looking at which numbers have appeared the most, and least, in both the main draw and as Bonus Balls.

The number 48 has appeared the most so far this year, having been drawn 15 times - which means it has appeared one in every six games.

The ticket with the most common numbers so far in 2024 reads 11, 25, 29, 41, 45 and 48.

28 is the most common Bonus Ball with five appearances but is one of the least common main draw balls, having come up just seven times.

At the other end of the scale, 30, 46 and 55 have been drawn just five times, making them the least common numbers in 2024.

The number 46 has not appeared for a staggering four months, last being drawn on July 3.

The most common numbers from National Lottery draws in 2024 so far have been revealed / askhamdesign, iStock

A spokesperson for StrikeWild said: "While there is no way to predict which lottery numbers will be drawn and every draw is unique, the study provides interesting insight into which numbers have been the most and least common this year.



"We all have our own superstitions and strategies and even though the odds don't change no matter how many times a number is drawn, knowing the most common and most 'overdue' numbers can give players the feeling that they are one step closer to a life-changing Lotto win."

Numbers 11 and 25 have both been drawn 14 times, sitting just behind the number 48 out in first on its own, with 3, 29, 41 and 25 all being drawn 13 times.

14 numbers have not been drawn as a Bonus Ball yet at all this year.

Elsewhere, a Romanian economist called Stefan Mandel with the help of investors and a syndicate - called the International Lotto Fund or ILF - won a total of 14 lotteries around the world and explained the basic maths which saw him net the wins.

