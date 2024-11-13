Elon Musk has made bold claims that 30-minute flights between the UK and US will now be possible under Donald Trump's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Moreover, he suggests his SpaceX Starship can get passengers anywhere in the world in under an hour.

Since founding SpaceX in 2002, Musk and his team have worked on major advancements in the world of science.

But now, the billionaire's new rocket won't actually be flying to space. Instead, he wants it to be a more efficient means of travel for humans.

In a promotional clip for the Starship, animated passengers can be seen getting a ship to the rocket port. The rocket itself is said to hold 1,000 passengers.

Journey times are suggested as:

London to New York - 29 minutes

New York to Paris - 30 minutes

Honolulu to Tokyo - 30 minutes

Tokyo to Delhi - 30 minutes

Sydney to Singapore - 31 minutes

LA to London - 32 minutes

London to Hong Kong - 34 minutes

London to Cape Town - 34 minutes

Sydney to Delhi - 36 minutes

When one person shared the clip with claims Starship Earth could be "approved in a few years," Musk chimed in and responded: "This is now possible."

It comes after president elect Trump announced that the tech mogul will co-lead the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – which makes sense, given the pair's inseparable relationship recently.

In a statement, Trump said Musk and American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy "will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies".

