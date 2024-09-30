MrBeast pulls job advert for 'AI artist' after backlash

YouTuber MrBeast quietly pulled a job advertisement searching for an “AI Concept Artist” after backlash from fans.

MrBeast , whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is one of the top-earning YouTubers in the world, but recently controversy has surrounded the 26-year-old as he faces a lawsuit brought by contestants of his upcoming game show .

Donaldson may have hoped to avoid any further scrutiny, but after he appeared to post a job advert on LinkedIn looking for an “AI Concept Artist”, more criticism came thick and fast.

A screenshot of the job ad was posted on X/Twitter by one social media user, along with words of anger about how the YouTuber is taking away a job from a “real artist”.

The post read: “Hey @MrBeast go f*** yourself dude. Maybe put a real artist who needs a job on payroll instead of shilling out money for someone to put a prompt into a generator. Unbelievable.”

“I just lost all my respect for MrBeast entirely. Dude you’re rich asf, but you can’t afford to pay actual talented people? Unbelievable,” someone commented.

One puzzled person wrote: “How is this even a job? Like what do you do? Mr. Beast calls and says, I need a sh**ty picture of me riding a tiger. Then you type, Mr. Beast riding a tiger. Does it look sh**ty? Yup. Here’s money.”

Another claimed: “Everything I hear about MrBeast just gets worse and worse.”

The job listing appeared to be first posted on 27 September and was withdrawn by 29 September, according to reports , following the online backlash.



Before the role was deleted altogether, the original poster on X/Twitter shared an update claiming MrBeast had altered the title of the job to “Thumbnail Concept Artist”, but the rest of the job description was the same and mentioned using artificial intelligence for image generation.

indy100 has contacted MrBeast for comment.

