MrBeast sued by game show contestants over 'inhumane conditions'

Contestants from the upcoming MrBeast game show on Amazon Prime Video are suing the content creator and the video platform for “inhumane” working conditions.

The lawsuit also alleged sexual harassment and failure to pay the minimum wage, relating to the production of Beast Games.

The show features a $5m prize (£3,790,975.00) which is set to be the biggest in the history of television and streaming.

As Variety reports, five unnamed individuals filed the lawsuit against MrBeast on September 16. MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, and Amazon have not responded to the reports at time of writing.

The lawsuit alleges that MrBeast’s production company have failed to pay minimum wages and overtime; failed to prevent sexual harassment; subjected contestants to “infliction of emotional distress”; did not provide meal breaks, rest breaks or access to basic hygiene and that contestants were exposed to “dangerous circumstances and conditions as a condition of their employment”.

Getty Images

In a statement, attorneys for the anonymous Beast Games contestants said: “While participants knew upon signing the contract at the production’s inception that they were facing a potentially long and challenging competition, they allege getting a lot more than they bargained for.

“Several contestants ended up hospitalised, while others reported suffering physical and mental complications while being subjected to chronic mistreatment, degradation and, for the female contestants, hostile working conditions.”

Another plaintiff, identified only as ‘Contestant 5’ said that she was treated like “less than nothing” whilst on the show, saying: “As one of the women, I can say it absolutely felt like a hostile environment for us. We honestly could not have been respected less – as people, much less employees – if they tried.”

MrBeast and Amazon have been contacted for comment.

