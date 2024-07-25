'Disgusted' MrBeast breaks silence on Ava Tyson's 'unacceptable acts'

YouTuber MrBeast has broken his silence after Ava Kris Tyson stepped away from the team following allegations that have been refuted.

Ava Kris Tyson is a friend and long-time collaborator of MrBeast , whose real name is Jimmy" Donaldson, working on the YouTube channel alongside him.

But, after allegations that Tyson groomed a minor – accusations they and the alleged victim both refute – surfaced online , they made the mutual decision to step away from the brand.

Donaldson has now made his first public comments on the situation, writing in a lengthy post on X/Twitter that he is launching a “thorough investigation” to see if there is any validity to the claims made.

He wrote: “Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson’s behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts.

“During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts.

“That said, I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions.

“I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings.”

In a post on their own X/Twitter account, Tyson apologised if any of their past behaviour “hurt or offended anyone” and said they were permanently leaving the MrBeast YouTube channel to focus on their mental health.

They wrote: “I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health.”

