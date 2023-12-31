MrBeast gives brutal response after Elon Musk asks him to upload videos to X

You know Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter/X takeover is really paying off when not even the most subscribed YouTuber – Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson – wants to upload videos to the social media platform.

While YouTube only requires a minimum of 1,000 subscribers and at least 4,000 hours of watch time in the last year to apply for monetisation, Twitter/X users have to fork out either $8/£8 a month (for Premium) or $16/£16 a month (for Premium+) in order to apply for a share of Twitter’s advertising revenue.

In the case of MrBeast, this saw him reportedly collect more than $25,000 between February and July this year.

That’s quite far removed from estimates of his monthly paycheck from YouTube, ranging from $2 million to $4 million.

In fact, just days after uploading his “Train vs Giant Pit” video in July, he had already earned more than $167,000 in advertising revenue.

And so, when Musk called on Donaldson – who has more than 224 million subscribers on YouTube – to upload his videos to Twitter/X as well, the content creator gave a pretty stinging response.

In a reply sent on Saturday, the 25-year-old wrote: “My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it.

“I’m down though to test stuff once monetisation is really cranking!”

Ouch.

And the exchange has resulted in Musk being mocked by other Twitter/X users:

Musk is yet to respond to MrBeast’s feedback.

It’s not the first time Twitter/X bosses have pleaded with creators and organisations to upload videos to their platform, as earlier this month CEO Linda Yaccarino begged GTA VI developers Rockstar Games to upload the trailer for the upcoming instalment to the social media platform (which they later did), despite Musk dunking on the franchise and a Twitter user being responsible for leaking the teaser early.

Awkward.

