A video is going viral for showing an impressive leap that a suspect took while running from the NYPD this week.

Kendall Floyd, 25, was stopped by police on Wednesday for driving without a seatbelt when suddenly the encounter turned sour according to the New York Post.

It is unclear what exactly transpired but Floyd flung his car door open, hitting an officer in the process and then began running. The pursuit was with Floyd standing at the top of a beam holding up train tracks.

Onlookers filmed as Floyd contemplated whether or not to jump from the beam to the roof of a building across the street. The viral video begins with people screaming "don't jump" at Floyd.

Police stood at the bottom of the steel beam waiting for Floyd to come down when suddenly the Queen's resident sent himself flying through the air, landing on the roof of the building.

Some onlookers couldn't help but applaud after Floyd managed to reach the roof of the building.

"Spider-Man" multiple Twitter users said in response to the man's impressive jump.

"Lmaooooo wtfff i knew new york had a secret spider man somewhere," a Twitter user wrote.

"I think I bought the wrong copy of Spider-Man Homecoming," another person tweeted.

While Floyd did survive the jump, he could not escape the officer's apprehension as they quickly ran to the other side of the building and found him on the other side behind a fence.

In a separate video, the Twitter account behind the video showed Floyd being taken out on a stretcher by several officers.

According to NBC New York 4, Floyd was taken to Woodhull Medical Center to treat a leg injury, it is unclear what the extent of his injury is. Although he is "expected to be OK".

