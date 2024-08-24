Job-seeker furious over ad stating 'no female applicants'

A woman has turned to TikTok after stumbling across a job application that said it wasn't open to female applicants.

In the clip that's racked up almost 300,000 views, content creator Brooke explained how she was scrolling through Craigslist to help her partner look for job openings.

She soon came across a roof cleaner-repair tech role and told him to check it out. When the pair were browsing the application, one statement read: "Do you understand that we don’t hire females?"

"Why the f*** can’t women clean gutters and do solar power cleaning? And pressure washing? Why the f*** don’t you hire females? Just curious," Brooke fumed.

"Literally cannot believe the f***ing audacity," the TikToker penned as the caption.

It didn't take long for hundreds of viewers to recall their own alleged experiences at various different companies.

"I was applying for a job at the same company where my fiance works. They had a meeting begging for people to have friends apply, he said I did 4 times, HR looked him dead in the face and said no women," one person wrote.

Another claimed: "I've had a man tell me my work ethic was so great that he'd love to have me on his team, but I'd be too much of a distraction for his boys."

Meanwhile, a third suggested: "My brother is a mechanic and has straight told me they do not hire women just because they don't want the trouble of making sure the men behave, but also talks crap about how women are never mechanics."

