An optical illusion can apparently tell whether or not someone is an optimist or a pessimist, as stated in a study.

The Minds Journal shared the illusion, which is a greyscale image of a cat on a staircase.

Whichever way the cat is seen by viewers, the research claims it indicates how people approach their lives.

So if someone sees the illusion and believes the cat is walking up the stairs, then they may have a more optimistic outlook on life.

“ Your mind has been trained to look at ways of rising higher in life, so given a situation where you have the choice of rising higher than others or falling to their levels, you would inevitably be the better person,” the journal said.

On the other hand, if someone else viewed the cat descending down the stairs, they may be more pessimistic in their views.

What do you think?





“It may have been based on your experiences in life or just because of the sort of people you may have met that tilted your view of life towards the negative side,” the study continued.

“But this means that you don’t trust easily now, you calculate before you commit and you are wary of people who seem too sweet.”

Optical illusions continue to fascinate people from all over because it tests the power of perception.

For example, Japanese artist Jagarikin created an illusion that showed two circles with arrows on the inside which had people questioning whether or not the circles were actually moving or just appear to be.

And in the case of animals, some people were left speechless trying to figure out if this woodland optical illusion was a picture of a fluffy black poodle or a man.

