Optical illusions never get old – and now, a new image is circulating online that apparently reveals your personality strengths.

The black and white image looks similar to something out of a children's book, but according toYour Tango, it reveals something much deeper.

Before we launch into the three different interpretations, here's the picture to take a good look at.

Make a mental note of what you see first – don't panic if you initially see something sinister.

Your Tango

Here are your personality strengths, according to what you saw first:







The little girl

Those who noticed the little girl first have a gift like no other.

While others might avoid challenges or shudder in the face of change, you have a secret ability to overcome obstacles with ease.

You refuse to crack under pressure and your youthful perspective and spirit of resilience will always have your back.





The skull

If you picked up on the skull first, there's no need to panic. It's quite the opposite of a skull's sinister reputation.

The skull symbolises your intellectual ability; there is no situation you can't handle with the power of your mind.

Overall, your capacity for deep, considered thought is one of the biggest strengths you possess.







The scenery

If you saw the scenery first, it means you have strong instincts and you thrive in situations that would cause others to panic.

Whenever you're lost, confused or feel frustrated, you can always rely on your gut feeling to guide you in the right direction and make the appropriate decisions for you.

–

