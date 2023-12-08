From Katie Price to Curtis Prichard here are the surprising pantomime casts of 2023

It is officially pantomime season as the countdown for Christmas continues and there is always one or two cameos from (let's face it) minor celebrities. But up and down the country there's been some great casting for this year's pantomimes.

TikTok creator Finian Hackett shared the funny and surprising castings for pantomimes across the UK, so if you're looking for something to go and watch, take a look at this list.

In Bristol we have the bizarre combination of Sir David Suchet, known for his portrayal of Poirot, and Faye Tozer from Steps. The duo are starring in Peter Pan in Bristol.

Up in Liverpool you can see Katie Price in Sleeping Beauty as the wicked witch from December 16 - 30.

Steve McFadden, a.k.a Phil Mitchell from Eastenders is starring in Jack and the Beanstalk in Dunstable.

Ashley Banjo and Diversity, the winners of the third series of Britain's Got Talent, are in Snow White in Southampton

In Woking we have our personal favourite, Anton du Beke and Paul Chuckle starring in Peter Pan.

Surrey has the star-studded lineup of Sinita, Psychic Sally Morgan, and Peter Stalker in Dick Whittington.

Portsmouth are putting on a production of Hook the Further Adventures of Peter Pan (not exactly a classic panto I'm sure you'll agree). The cast include Shaun Williamson and Arg from Towie.

Tracy Beaker's Dani Harmer is starring in Beauty and the Beast in Mansfield.

And finally we have the Prichard brothers - AJ and Curtis - are in Cinderella in Swansea.

Viewers of Hackett's TikTok showing the pantomime casts found some castings hilarious.

"Phil Mitchell in Dunstable I'm actually crying," wrote one user.

Whilst another wrote, "Anton du Beke with a Chuckle Brother is a combination I could literally never imagine."

Watch Hackett's TikTok here:

