Offices 'should ban Christmas songs' to 'improve productivity'

'Tis the season to be jolly – or not, according to a new study which suggests offices across the world should ban Christmas music to boost productivity.

Research has apparently shown that some iconic tracks can be distracting to staff – and it's not good news for Ariana Grande fans.

CSGOLuck cited Spotify's research that found music between 50 and 80 beats per minute puts your brain into an 'alpha state,’ rendering you more relaxed, focused, and receptive.

Meanwhile, songs with more beats per minute can have a knock-on effect and drain focus.

Researchers delved into the 200 most popular Christmas songs online and analysed their beats per minute, with Grande's 'Last Christmas' being crowned the most distracting of them all.

Coming in second was Nat King Cole's classic, 'The Happiest Christmas Tree,' followed by 'Mele Kalikimaka' by Bing Crosby.

Andy Williams' 'It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year' came in fourth, with another entry by Grande in fifth place with 'Santa Tell Me'.

iStock

It's not all bad news though, as the company also listed alternatives said to boost productivity and put workers in the festive cheer:

Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee (67 BPM) Silver Bells - Bing Crosby (70 BPM) A Holly Jolly Christmas - Brett Eldredge (72 BPM) O Christmas Tree - Tony Bennett (74 BPM) Happy Holiday / The Holiday Season - Andy Williams (74 BPM) Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas - Sam Smith (75 BPM) Frosty The Snowman - Ella Fitzgerald (77 BPM) Fairytale of New York (Feat. Kirsty MacColl) - The Pogues (78 BPM) The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You) - Nat King Cole (79 BPM) Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) - Elvis Presley (79 BPM)

"Christmas music brings holiday cheer and a morale boost to the workplace," a spokesperson said. "But our study shows you should be careful about what you play in the office, as it could distract and harm productivity."

"Data shows you shouldn’t play danceable songs if you’re trying to concentrate on work, as the tempo is much higher than the recommended amount. Gentler tracks that can be played as background music are best if you’re trying to get work done," they continued.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.