People aren’t shying away from publicly declaring they would pay a lot more money for an airplane ticket -all for it to be child-free.
It comes after Morgan Lee went viral on TikTok for sharing her suggestion that adults-only air travel should be a thing - after hearing a child cry on her flight.
She said that she was on a three-hour-long flight and was a bit disturbed by the tiny passenger, despite wearing noise-cancelling headphones.
“Why isn’t there such a thing as adult-only flights,” the video’s onscreen caption read.
“I would pay SO much money.”
Lee also added that the kid was over the age of five and sat right behind her while kicking her chair as the mum slept.
Many people on social media also agreed that childless flights should be a thing.
A woman on Twitter said that airlines could make a lot of money by increasing the price of the tickets and boosting their customer service.
\u201cI just need a detailed explanation as to why airlines have yet to offer child free sections/flights yet? From a profit POV, they could make so much money by jacking the ticket prices up, increase their customer service, and strengthen their overall brand name. \n\nMust be illegal\u201d— Shan (@Shan) 1661432201
Another person said that they would gladly pay extra for a child-free flight. They even tagged an airline they described as a “zoo,” presumably due to the number of children on the flight.
\u201cI would pay lots more for a CHILD FREE flight. @Ryanair Like a zoo on here.\u201d— Georgia Handley (@Georgia Handley) 1661284498
A mum also thinks that a child-free flight should be considered for certain times of the day.
\u201c@tsunimee I have kids and think this should deff be a thing. Maybe a certain time of flight or whatever could be child free. Works well for both people travelling with and without kids.\u201d— tsunimee (@tsunimee) 1661674880
Someone else who adores children and works with them said that wished child-free flights were an option.
\u201c@k4iley I love kids and work with kids as a career and I still wish there were child free flights \ud83e\udd72\ud83e\udd72\ud83e\udd72\ud83e\udd72\ud83e\udd72\u201d— kailey (@kailey) 1661397231
Still, some people seemed upset by the suggestion, with one person believing that it is “immoral” to do that to anyone, including children.
\u201cCall me controversial but the idea of a child-free flight simply angers me. You shouldn't ask for any kind of person-free anything without it being amoral or offensive, yet it's perfectly fine, it seems, to do exactly that to children.\u201d— \ud835\udd78\ud835\udd8a\ud835\udd8c\ud835\udd86\ud835\udd93 \ud835\udd79\ud835\udd86\ud835\udd99\ud835\udd86\ud835\udd98\ud835\udd8d\ud835\udd86\ud83e\udd5b\ud83e\udd40 (@\ud835\udd78\ud835\udd8a\ud835\udd8c\ud835\udd86\ud835\udd93 \ud835\udd79\ud835\udd86\ud835\udd99\ud835\udd86\ud835\udd98\ud835\udd8d\ud835\udd86\ud83e\udd5b\ud83e\udd40) 1661860082
In a 2012 poll by TripAdvisor, one-third of Britons said that they would pay a higher price if it meant that the flight would have no children onboard.
Twenty-two per cent of the respondents also said that a child kicking the back of their seat was a pet peeve on flights.
