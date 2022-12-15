Piers Morgan's deep hatred for vegan sausage rolls has become one of his distinct personality traits. But now, he has made his love for meat even clearer by chowing down on a raw liver with fitness influencer the Liver King.

The Liver King (whose real name is Brian Johnson) is renowned for sharing his advocacy for a carnivorous diet, eating a pound of raw liver every day.

During Wednesday's (14 December) episode of the TalkTV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, he asked Johnson whether he thought raw liver was "the real answer to life."

The internet star ripped into a raw piece of meat live on air before encouraging Morgan to do the same.

Without further ado, Morgan, who was already prepared, grabbed a large slab of the meat and took a bite.

"Piers Morgan eats liver with the Liver King," Johnson laughed.

"You know what, it doesn't taste too bad," Morgan said. "I'm not squeamish about food; I'll pretty well eat anything – raw or cooked."

Morgan then asked Johnson whether he'd ever take steroids again, after he was exposed by a leaked email for allegedly spending $10,000 on performance-enhancing drugs per month.

"I'm currently on them right now," Johnson candidly responded before claiming he has a plan "to come completely off them."

"I know I can come off of them; I know I can still kick ass in life," he continued.

Earlier this month, Johnson issued a six-minute apology video to his fans, saying he was "embarrassed and ashamed" that he lied.





He said: "Before social media, I was rich and anonymous, and after social media, I’m still rich but no longer anonymous, and I never expected this kind of exposure in the public eye. It’s been tricky as f*** to navigate…Clearly, I did it wrong, and I’m here now to set the record straight. Yes, I’ve done steroids, and yes, I am on steroids, monitored and managed by trained hormone clinicians."

