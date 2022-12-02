Liver King admits to using steroids in six minute apology video

The Liver King controversy has come to a head, after the fitness and lifestyle influencer admitted to using steroids.

Liver King, real name Brian Johnson, has become known online for eating raw organs on Instagram and previously said it was the secret to his ripped physique.

He has previously denied taking steroids after Joe Rogan talked about him on an episode of his podcast and accused him of having “an ass filled with steroids”.

Johnson in the news this week after fitness influencer Derek from the YouTube channel More Plates More Dates shared an expose containing ‘leaked emails’ showing he did use steroids.

Now, Johnson admitted this for the first time publicly.

Liver King Confession... I Lied. www.youtube.com

“I’m making this video to apologise because I f***** up. Because I’m embarrassed and ashamed. Because I lied and I misled a lot of people,” he said.

“Before social media I was rich and anonymous and after social media I’m still rich but no longer anonymous and I never expected this kind of exposure in the public eye. It’s been tricky as f*** to navigate…Clearly, I did it wrong and I’m here now to set the record straight. Yes, I’ve done steroids and yes, I am on steroids monitored and managed by trained hormone clinicians.”

He added that “Liver King the public figure was an experiment to spread a message”, before speaking about wanting to spread a message for men who struggle with their mental health.

“I’ve been on several podcasts and when asked if I’ve ever taken steroids I’ve always said no, I don’t touch the stuff, not gonna stuff the stuff never gonna touch the stuff. That was a lie.”

Johnson went on to say: “I continually dismissed it and dug myself into a bigger and deeper hole. I have only myself to blame. I did that and it was all wrong. I will be better, I will talk about it openly…I’m as sorry as a man can be and all I can do is take extreme ownership right now, be better and lead myself to a better life as a better human.”

