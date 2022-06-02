Today, Thursday marks the first day of the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations or should we call it 'platty joobs'.
That's right, it's the two words that have gripped the nation in the past day or so as people have found a more amusing way to mark the occasion.
Whether you love it or you hate it - and there are plenty in the latter camp - you've got to agree that although twee its a funnier name for the jubilee and the extended bank holiday weekend.
Although we doubt the Queen and the other members of the Royal Family will be using that name its definitely captured the imagination of the British public, with 'platty joobs' trending on Twitter on Wednesday ahead of the jubilee.
Inevitably the term has become a meme with many people making jokes about its silly name and the jubilee itself. Here are a few of our favourites.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
\u201cbroke: the queen\u2019s platty joobs\n\nwoke: steps\u2019 platty collecsh\u201d— Liam (@Liam) 1654084175
\u201crip princess diana you would have loved a free greggs sausy roll on the platty joobs\u201d— Nicole (@Nicole) 1654089250
\u201cwhap out ur boobs for the platty joobs\u201d— Mollie Goodfellow (@Mollie Goodfellow) 1654104019
\u201cI\u2019m anti monarchy but pro the phrase: platty joobs\u201d— Kemi Alemoru (@Kemi Alemoru) 1654103645
\u201cnot seen the latest Star Wars, who\u2019s Platty Joobs\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1654104298
\u201cI wasn't interested AT ALL \nuntil it's been renamed the Platty Joobs now I'm all over it \nStick the Union Jack on my forehead thank u\u201d— Ambs (@Ambs) 1654111738
\u201cI'm disgusted with the term Platty Joobs. What an insult and a disgrace. \n\nIt's clearly Platty Jubes.\u201d— A.A.Emmerson (@A.A.Emmerson) 1654091349
\u201cmy toxic trait is i physically cannot stop calling the platinum jubilee the platty joobs\u201d— jordan (@jordan) 1654089292
\u201cCoincidentally, #Plattyjoobs is the name of the shortest-lived emperor in space and time. He lied his way to the top, only to last just one day in office before he choked to death on a slice of birthday cake. This happened on the opposite side of your galaxy, on the planet Karma.\u201d— Count Binface (@Count Binface) 1654159903
\u201cSlight change of plan - I'm now sending anyone who uses the phrase Platty Joobs to Rwanda.\u201d— Parody Boris (@Parody Boris) 1654103525
\u201cWhat couples who call the Platinum Jubilee \u2018Platty Joobs\u2019 wear.\u201d— Amanda (@Amanda) 1654111670
\u201cPLATTY JOOBS\u201d— Neil Norman And His Cosmic Orchestra (@Neil Norman And His Cosmic Orchestra) 1654080122
\u201cI haven't used the phrase Platty Joobs as it sounds to me like a second division porn star.\u201d— David Baddiel (@David Baddiel) 1654160640
Even Greggs couldn't resist getting involved.
\u201c\ud83d\udc51Enjoy your platty joobs Sausage Roll Your Majesty\u201d— Greggs (@Greggs) 1654088929
\u201crip princess diana you would have loved a free greggs sausy roll on the platty joobs\u201d— Nicole (@Nicole) 1654089250
Or is it 'platty jubes'?
\u201cI feel like an idiot, I\u2019ve been calling it it the Platibobs Joobee-loobs when I should have been calling it the Platty Jubes!\u201d— Moose Allain \ua66c (@Moose Allain \ua66c) 1654097922
All we know is that it is causing a nightmare on spellcheck.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.