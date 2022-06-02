Today, Thursday marks the first day of the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations or should we call it 'platty joobs'.

That's right, it's the two words that have gripped the nation in the past day or so as people have found a more amusing way to mark the occasion.

Whether you love it or you hate it - and there are plenty in the latter camp - you've got to agree that although twee its a funnier name for the jubilee and the extended bank holiday weekend.

Although we doubt the Queen and the other members of the Royal Family will be using that name its definitely captured the imagination of the British public, with 'platty joobs' trending on Twitter on Wednesday ahead of the jubilee.

Inevitably the term has become a meme with many people making jokes about its silly name and the jubilee itself. Here are a few of our favourites.

Even Greggs couldn't resist getting involved.









Or is it 'platty jubes'?









All we know is that it is causing a nightmare on spellcheck.

