A man is conducting an experiment to see how long he can survive eating only raw meat.

The unnamed male started an Instagram account called Raw Meat Experiment and explained that he’s “eating raw meat at Whole Foods every day until I die from bacteria”.

The first post on the account was 22 November 2021 and clips show him sitting in the outdoor seating area of a Whole Foods supermarket and eating raw meat with his bare hands.

His meals have included anything from steak and bacon to raw fish and chicken breasts.

He is currently on day 76 of his experiment and ate raw beef mince washed down with sheep's milk.

Each day he describes what he ate and recently revealed ground beef was becoming his favourite thing to eat.

He wrote: “Day 76 - a brick of shredded cow and milk of the sheep. Ground beef has become my favorite meal.

“Due to the low cost, ease of consuming a pound in like 4 minutes, gathering 800 calories of absorbable cow and digesting perfectly.”

In an Instagram story highlight labelled “Why”, the man explained that he had been eating mostly plants but began to experience health issues.

When that happened, he started studying nutrition and became “addicted” to the topic of using meat to “heal” himself.

The man wrote: “When I started eating steak and eggs for breakfast, instead of bagels and smoothies, I felt full for most of the day, and stable, instead of getting dizzy from a carb crash, my pain started to go away.”

