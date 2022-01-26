Accommodating guests' dietary requirements can be stressful, but one wedding has sparked a furious debate after serving a "tragic" vegan option of leaves on a plate.

One wedding guest took to Twitter to showcase what one slammed as a "hate crime" against vegans. The plate was half-filled with rocket garnished with a pitiful glaze of balsamic and finished with three measly slices of melon.

Many were horrified by what appears to be a panicked afterthought. One slammed the dish as "absurd and rude", adding: "It almost feels deliberate - not cool and ZERO excuse."

Another criticised the lack of variety as a "tragedy" and shared their own ordeal: "I once received an entire head of broccoli as my vegetarian option. It's not ok lol."

The fury even spread onto the Reddit thread, Wedding Shamers, where one chef said: "That's not the couple, that's a poorly run kitchen. No self-respecting chef would serve this."

One Redditor jumped to the caterer's defence, saying: "It may not be that. Sometimes in catering, you may be hired to prepare certain foods and you may have bought all ingredients already when someone asks you to prepare a vegan option."

While proposing at someone else's wedding is one of the worst socially unacceptable moves, this could possibly justify vegans taking action:

Riled up Twitter users turned to the platform to roast the "inexcusable meal."

Others highlighted that the struggle was shared and posted their own "vegan option" experiences at events and venues.









In other news, a Scottish butcher was branded a "psychopath" after their sign was slammed "vile and ignorant.

It read: "Every day, thousands of innocent plants are killed by vegetarians. Help end the violence. Eat meat."

The owner chalked it up as "banter", but vegans weren't having it.

Indy100 reached out to @nerdzrope for comment.



