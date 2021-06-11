Man sparks heated debate after telling female friend ‘why she’s still single’

A man told his female friend why he thinks she’s still single and it’s safe to say, it backfired.

Posting on Reddit, the anonymous man said that he told her her weight was holding her back in terms of finding love and that she was thoroughly offended by it - shock.

He said: “I recently went to have drinks with a best girlfriend of mine and she asked me for my honest opinion as a guy as to why she can’t seem to find any guys that she would normally be interested in dating willing to date her.

“My friend is cute but she is a bit overweight and doesn’t present herself physically in the most flattering light. I have had guy friends of mine say they’d date her if it wasn’t for this issue.

“I asked her if she really wanted to know the truth. She said yes. So I proceeded to tell her about how she would get dates if she did lose some weight and make an effort to put her best foot forward. This did not go well.”

He added that she called him “shallow” in response and has not spoken to him since. However, he added he did not regret his “honesty” but missed their “great friendship”.

Responding to the post, some people agreed that he was right to be honest.

One person said: “Give her some time. If she’s a generally intelligent and self-aware person, she’ll realise that she did ask for your honest opinion, you gave it, and she can choose to disregard it if she wants.

Another said: “She doesn’t have to change anything, but she was specifically asking for advice from a friend. And that friend gave her a truthful, honest answer about the very things that people have told him about her. She doesn’t have to change anything, I agree, but why go asking for advice on why something isn’t working out for you if you aren’t ready to improve yourself in some way to make it happen?”

But others thought he was too harsh. One commented:

“Telling your friend that she’s not getting dates because she’s fat isn’t a ‘harsh truth’, it’s a suggestion that beauty works one way and she’s somehow missing that boat. It’s kind of ridiculous, actually. You’re basically saying the problem here is that he simply delivered a horrible answer the wrong way. It’s still a horrible answer.”

Someone else added: “What a bunch of fatphobic assholes automatically dismissing women that they deem ‘overweight’. Sounds like this girl needs better friends and she’ll find more guys with potential to date that aren’t saying she doesn’t work hard enough on her appearance.”