21 of the funniest Rishi Sunak getting soaked in the rain memes

British PM Rishi Sunak calls snap general election on July 4
Rishi Sunak's surprise announcement of a snap general election on Wednesday was a historic moment in British politics but unfortunately for him, the weather and a nearby protest had other ideas.

As Sunak delivered the news that the UK would be taking to the polls on July 4th, the 90s classic 'Things Can Only Get Better' by D:Ream was heard blaring out from speakers by a protester at the gates of Downing Street.

If that wasn't mortifying enough for the prime minister the heavens then decided to open up and left Sunak literally drenched from head to toe making it difficult to take any of his speech seriously.

“As I stand here as your Prime Minister, I can’t help but reflect that my first proper introduction to you was just over four years ago. I stood behind one of the podiums upstairs in the building behind me," said Sunak sounding and looking a bit like Andie MacDowell at the end of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Indeed the internet was merciless on Sunak and the drenched PM soon found himself at the centre of a viral meme. Here are some of our favourites.














































Things Can Only Can Better. Rishi certainly hopes so.

