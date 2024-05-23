21 of the funniest Rishi Sunak getting soaked in the rain memes

Rishi Sunak's surprise announcement of a snap general election on Wednesday was a historic moment in British politics but unfortunately for him, the weather and a nearby protest had other ideas.

As Sunak delivered the news that the UK would be taking to the polls on July 4th, the 90s classic 'Things Can Only Get Better' by D:Ream was heard blaring out from speakers by a protester at the gates of Downing Street.

If that wasn't mortifying enough for the prime minister the heavens then decided to open up and left Sunak literally drenched from head to toe making it difficult to take any of his speech seriously.

“As I stand here as your Prime Minister, I can’t help but reflect that my first proper introduction to you was just over four years ago. I stood behind one of the podiums upstairs in the building behind me," said Sunak sounding and looking a bit like Andie MacDowell at the end of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Indeed the internet was merciless on Sunak and the drenched PM soon found himself at the centre of a viral meme. Here are some of our favourites.





Kendall Roy sneaking back into his sisters wedding pic.twitter.com/Gg9QGaXnJw

— george fletcher (@saagifletch) May 22, 2024









Can I borrow your cagoule? pic.twitter.com/GyGxrKigM1

— GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) May 22, 2024









Do you reckon he’d have a brolly here if England hadn’t lost to Croatia in 2007?

— Nick Murphy (@NickMurphy1995) May 22, 2024









what Sunak was going for >>> what he achieved pic.twitter.com/09Zx1bIext

— madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) May 22, 2024









We go live to Downing Street pic.twitter.com/yhKSzN4J5a

— JoshGill™️ (@JoshGill17) May 22, 2024









Rishi sunak announcing the general election. pic.twitter.com/Cm9xJWX6Jz

— Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) May 22, 2024

























Weird of him to announce it at old trafford pic.twitter.com/VQueK0bxS2

— Manxpie (@manxpie86) May 22, 2024









“I've seen things you people wouldn't believe... Gullis eating soup with a fork. I watched Braverman try to deport a sofa. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain... Time to die.” pic.twitter.com/6Uzq14BcRa

— Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) May 22, 2024









"Now call a general election in the pouring rain with 'Things Can Only Get Better' blasting in the background!"#GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/t959TFjcFV

— Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) May 22, 2024









historically, men in this situation used a folding canopy called an umbrella pic.twitter.com/vMVdJ3s6XU

— derek guy (@dieworkwear) May 22, 2024









Forced to work in the rain unnecessarily?



Join a union. pic.twitter.com/yiq1jamHIT

— Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) May 22, 2024

















Oh look Starmer is doing his speech inside, like someone with a working brain.

— Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) May 22, 2024









This is our Four Seasons Total Landscaping

— David Whitehouse (@d_whitehouse) May 22, 2024









Your dad rushing to log on and tweet "things can only get wetter, more like!" to Susie Dent pic.twitter.com/bTeIeEeYd1

— Gareth (@thehandofbeadle) May 22, 2024









To think, Downing Street spent £2.6m on a briefing room perfect for weather like today

— Joel Taylor (@JoelTaylorhack) May 22, 2024









Rishi Sunak right now pic.twitter.com/xmlKmdEZug

— Neil Miles (@neilsmiles) May 22, 2024













“Why does it always rain on me?



“Is it because I lied back in 2017?” pic.twitter.com/3t0woyViCi

— John Brewin (@JohnBrewin_) May 22, 2024









“Labour doesn’t have a plan” says man who hadn’t checked the weather forecast. pic.twitter.com/3LUlGz6I7n

— Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) May 22, 2024













Things Can Only Can Better. Rishi certainly hopes so.