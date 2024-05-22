Politics
The funniest UK general election memes as Rishi Sunak set to call snap vote

The funniest UK general election memes as Rishi Sunak set to call snap vote
PMQs: Sunak confirms ‘there will be a general election in the second …
Reuters

Rishi Sunak has sparked a meme frenzy and been urged to “get on with it” and call a general election as he fuelled speculation that he could have his eye on a summer polling day.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is about to make a statement calling a general election for July 4, according to multiple media reports.

A Cabinet meeting is under way where the PM is reported to be informing ministers of the plan.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, the Conservative Party leader refused to rule out a summer vote as he repeated his mantra that it will happen in the second half of the year – which could be as early as July.

Rumours about an imminent announcement swirled amid some rare welcome news for Mr Sunak, as official figures showed inflation slowed to 2.3 per cent in April, the lowest level since July 2021.

The rumour mill was stoked further as it emerged Defence Secretary Grant Shapps delayed a trip to the Baltic states by a few hours and Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron cut short a visit to Albania so they could attend a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Downing Street did nothing to quell the speculation or some claims that Mr Sunak could instead announce a reshuffle of his top team, with questions over Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s political fate.

Mr Sunak, when challenged over whether he was intending to fire the starting gun on an election campaign, told the Commons: “There is, Mr Speaker – spoiler alert – there is going to be a general election in the second half of this year.

“At that moment, the British people will in fact see the truth about the honourable gentleman opposite me (Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer), because that will be the choice at the next election, Mr Speaker – a party that is not able to say to the country what they would do, a party that would put at risk our hard-earned economic stability, or the Conservatives that are delivering a secure future for our United Kingdom.”

Until there is an official announcement we'll just have to continue to speculate when the actual election will be but in the meantime we'll just have to enjoy the memes instead.



































Additional reporting from PA.

