The funniest UK general election memes as Rishi Sunak set to call snap vote

Rishi Sunak has sparked a meme frenzy and been urged to “get on with it” and call a general election as he fuelled speculation that he could have his eye on a summer polling day.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is about to make a statement calling a general election for July 4, according to multiple media reports.

A Cabinet meeting is under way where the PM is reported to be informing ministers of the plan.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, the Conservative Party leader refused to rule out a summer vote as he repeated his mantra that it will happen in the second half of the year – which could be as early as July.

Rumours about an imminent announcement swirled amid some rare welcome news for Mr Sunak, as official figures showed inflation slowed to 2.3 per cent in April, the lowest level since July 2021.

The rumour mill was stoked further as it emerged Defence Secretary Grant Shapps delayed a trip to the Baltic states by a few hours and Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron cut short a visit to Albania so they could attend a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Downing Street did nothing to quell the speculation or some claims that Mr Sunak could instead announce a reshuffle of his top team, with questions over Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s political fate.

Mr Sunak, when challenged over whether he was intending to fire the starting gun on an election campaign, told the Commons: “There is, Mr Speaker – spoiler alert – there is going to be a general election in the second half of this year.

“At that moment, the British people will in fact see the truth about the honourable gentleman opposite me (Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer), because that will be the choice at the next election, Mr Speaker – a party that is not able to say to the country what they would do, a party that would put at risk our hard-earned economic stability, or the Conservatives that are delivering a secure future for our United Kingdom.”

Until there is an official announcement we'll just have to continue to speculate when the actual election will be but in the meantime we'll just have to enjoy the memes instead.





And that was "The Public" with their new track "Just Call A F*cking Election" ...#GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/Yg03ydFcCN

— John O'Connell (@jdpoc) May 22, 2024









Sliding into their DMs today like #GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/4aGA29xLa5

— Amiel Bakshi (@AmielBakshi) May 22, 2024

















Has anybody located Brenda from Bristol? I hope she is just walking up and down the City Centre waiting to be interviewed.

We need her ready to give her verdict on today's announcement either way. #generalelection pic.twitter.com/FmD6dZLuxQ

— Rachel (@OpenMindMH) May 22, 2024









Not now sweetie, mummy’s too busy following general election speculations pic.twitter.com/EhyFnHHTqK

— Przemek (@przemekg18) May 22, 2024









Be funny if Sunak put us back in lockdown

— Rick Burin (@rickbur1n) May 22, 2024









BREAKING: Leaked scenes inside no10 today, the cabinet asking Sunak’s advisor for the date….#GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/Y0WJfj3fO3

— Josh Falconer 🌹 (@JoshFalconer5) May 22, 2024









Tory MPs presenting on GB News when the election is announced pic.twitter.com/9tDf4KAnGV

— Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) May 22, 2024









I'm bored of this, I'm going for a Twix. pic.twitter.com/RtH6GUeKHj

— Joe Dundas (@JoeDundas) May 22, 2024









Some Albanian civil service designer got asked to do this at 9pm a couple of nights ago and is now raging pic.twitter.com/CAo1tVAqHU

— Robin (@TheWildeRobin) May 22, 2024









Somewhere, Rishi Sunak is looking at his sheet with 'Big Wednesday announcement: compulsory Geography lessons until age of 25' and thinking 'this is going to absolutely kill'

— Andrew Hunter Murray (@andrewhunterm) May 22, 2024

















sorry champ, looks like Disneyland Paris is off. my country needs me to quote tweet Robert Peston with 🤯 for nine likes

— James (@Gilofthepeople) May 22, 2024









sunak is overreacting to the inclusion of ivan toney as our third choice striker over dominic solanke

— a rare photo of sean connery signed by roger moore (@steamedhamms) May 22, 2024









OK hear me out: Rishi gets the vote of no confidence, David Cameron comes back to run just in time for the General Election, somehow Ed Milliband becomes Labour leader again and the entire timeline resets

— Sophie Hall Yeah x10 (@SophLouiseHall) May 22, 2024





It’s entirely possible this summer could have Glastonbury, England winning Euro 2024 & the most hated government in living memory being voted into oblivion, all within a fortnight of each other. I hope the nation’s off licenses are making plans.

— Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) May 22, 2024

















Additional reporting from PA.

