A clip of a machine gun strapped to a robotic dog firing bullets has absolutely terrified the internet.

A clip posted on Twitter showed the gun attached to the robot firing rounds at targets set up against a snowy backdrop while the robot dog itself appeared light on its feet and scarily agile.

The dog is similar to a robot designed by Boston Dynamics robots that went viral a few years ago for dancing, though it appears the one in this video is not made by the same robotics company.

But, as feared by technology analysts, a similar robot dog has now been utilised to become a killing machine.

According to VICE, the footage was originally uploaded by a Russian YouTuber, before spreading across social media and horrifying viewers. It also includes a Russian gun – a PP-19 Vityaz submachine gun based on an AK-74 design.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One clip on Twitter has been viewed 4.1 million times and came with a message essentially saying the experts told you so.

The person wrote: “All the people who laughed off the ‘worrywarts’ years ago for freaking out about the Funny Dancing Robot Dogs (tm) should be forced to watch this video once a day for the remainder of the year.”

One person responded to the clip, writing: “There was never any chance this technology wouldn't be turned into a weapon immediately.”

Someone else joked: “We’re using black mirror episodes as an instruction manual.”

“This needs to be illegal as of yesterday,” another person stated.

Another remarked: “Oh great, they even supply their own suspenseful drum beat.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.