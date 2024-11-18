Cristiano Ronaldo has promised a surprise guest that will "break the internet" in an upcoming YouTube video – and fans are already anticipating who it is.

Ronaldo delighted fans when he announced his new YouTube venture called 'UR Cristiano' in August, racking up over 60 million subscribers in a month.

In his latest video, he teased his next guest during a conversation with former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand who asked "Is it a famous person?" to which Ronaldo joked the guest was more famous than Ferdinand.

He then added: "We are going to break the internet."

Fans were quick to speculate who the mystery guest is going to be, with the majority believing it could be MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson.

There have even been leaked images of the pair standing together on a film set.

"He didn’t lie when he said his next guest is gonna break the internet. I mean this would be the most watched video on YouTube," one excited fan wrote on X/Twitter.

"This is gonna break the internet when the video drops." another reiterated.

However, others guessed Lionel Messi, which would put MrBeast's plans at risk.

"If it’s not Messi the internet will stay intact," one viewer quipped, while another added: "The only person to be CR7 guest who can break the internet is you know who. It would really blow everyone's mind to see the 2 GOATs sitting together and sharing each other's views about one another."

Earlier this year, the YouTuber appeared on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast where Paul said: "I broke the world record for most subs in a month, and two months later, Ronaldo comes on."

However, the 26-year-old said he doesn't plan on "going down without a fight," adding "if [he’s] got to do a Messi collab" to fight Ronaldo's threat, he would do.

