MrBeast 'at threat' by Ronaldo's record-breaking YouTube announcement

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken records entering his influencer era, by racking up a million subscribers in less than 90 minutes on his new YouTube channel.

On Wednesday (21 August), the footballer turned to his Instagram with a promo for the new "surprise" YouTube account, encouraging followers to "SIUUUbscribe".

At the time of writing, Ronaldo has 14.6 million subscribers and 19 video uploads in just 17 hours, surpassing a collective total of 40 million views.

His most popular video is alongside his long-term partner Georgina Rodríguez, titled: "Discover EVERYTHING about us. Who will win?"

Ronaldo's cult fans are overjoyed by the news, while many more are fretting for MrBeast, who is currently the platform's most-subscribed account with 311 million. People have even started live-stream subscriber counts to keep track of the possible dethrone.

"Ronaldo gaining 15 million subscribers in just one day means it would take him around 21 days to surpass MrBeast in total subscribers," one person wrote on X/Twitter.

Over on Instagram, Ronaldo celebrated the new milestone with his children in a wholesome clip.

"I am very happy to make this project come to life. It has been in my mind for a long time but finally we have the opportunity to make it real," Ronaldo said in the channel's launch announcement.

"I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so and they will learn more about me, my family and my views on many different subjects.

"I am looking forward to sharing conversations with guests that will surprise people!"

