Listenbourg is the hot new (fake) European country going viral, all thanks to a meme about Americans.

On Thursday, Ryanair, the low-cost Irish airline known for trolling online, tweeted that they were "proud to be announcing" a new base in "Listenbourg."

The country, located off Portugal is apparently a European Union country that "most Americans don't even know," at least according to Europeans on Twitter who are making fun of Americans.

The photoshopped map of the EU took off on French Twitter earlier this week after Twitter user, Gaspardooo used it to troll Americans. The country, comparable in size to Germany, is bordered by Spain and Portugal.

It quickly gained the name "Listenbourg" from other Twitter users, likely a play on Luxembourg, located between France, Germany, and Belgium.

Americans are often subject to geography memes and jokes because they have developed a reputation for not knowing where countries outside of North America.

Other companies and organizations, like the Paris 2024 Olympics also congratulated Listenbourg for joining the EU.





One person went as far as to create a Twitter thread recapping the history of Listenbourg.



Even a fake Listenbourg Airline arose from the meme - and nearly got into fake beef with Ryanair.

