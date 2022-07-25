A 100-pound sailfish which was being reeled onto a boat off the coast of Florida jumped out of the water, into the air and stabbed a woman in the groin, according to a county sheriff’s office in the US state.

Katherine Perkins, 73, was by the boat’s centre console on 19 July when she was impaled by the fish, which is similar to the swordfish in that it has a pointy bill at the front of it – something you don’t really want near your privates.

She was standing to photograph friends Louis Toth and Dominic Belleza with the catch when the incident occurred, with the two mates applying pressure to the wound as they headed back to dry land.

Katherine was airlifted to hospital, with a HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital spokesperson telling CNN she was in a good condition.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the woman didn’t have time to react to the incident – which occurred two miles out from Stuart, north of Palm Beach – as the fish leapt out of the sea so quickly.

According to National Geographic, sailfish are the fastest fish in the ocean, as they can reach speeds of 68 miles per hour – a fact which is all the more troubling when you consider the fact the animal charged at the boat before ending up in Katherine’s groin.

