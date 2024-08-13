Scientists say ‘morning breath’ can be cured by making one simple change

Everyone on the planet has suffered from bad breath at one time or another - but what if you could get rid of it with one simple change?

An expert on TikTok has shared a key bit of advice, which might just change the way you approach oral hygiene.

It’s all to do with what time people choose to brush their teeth – and it turns out we could all be making a major mistake.

According to the TikTokers guidance, we shouldn’t be cleaning our teeth immediately after we eat breakfast, as it could be doing more harm than good and ultimately causing bad breath.

@josezunigaimprovement Zuniga On NEVER Brush Teeth In The Morning. Discover why you should never brush your teeth in the morning. Learn alternative practices for optimal oral health. #josezuniga #oralhygiene #dentaltips #teethcare

The TikTok user, who goes by @josezunigaimprovemen, said: "When you eat, you introduce acidity to your mouth and it takes a while for it to go away.

"If you brush your teeth after eating, when your teeth and gums are more sensitive, it will damage them, causing them to bleed and ultimately giving you bad breath."

Instead of brushing immediately, instead it’s advised to wait half an hour before brushing – or failing that, drinking water and then swilling it round our mouths to stop damaging our teeth.

A dentist has gone viral on TikTok after pointing out that people have been using mouthwash wrong .

In a clip that's racked up more than 1.1 million views, Dr Shaadi Manouchehri said she would "never use mouthwash straight after brushing [her] teeth" for one reason.

In the clip, the dentist of 10 years said she is still "shocked" when patients tell her they use mouthwash after brushing their teeth.

