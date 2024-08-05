Dentist claims we've been using mouthwash wrong all this time

A dentist has gone viral on TikTok for sharing a little-known nugget of information - and pointing out that people have been using mouthwash wrong.

In a clip that's racked up more than 1.1 million views, Dr Shaadi Manouchehri said she would "never use mouthwash straight after brushing [her] teeth" for this one reason.

In the clip, the dentist of 10 years said she is still "shocked" when patients tell her they use mouthwash after brushing their teeth.

"We need to be using a fluoride toothpaste twice a day to brush your teeth and spit, and not rinse out, because not only does fluoride make your teeth physically stronger, but it actually kills the bacteria that cause decay," she explained.

She suggested that it can even "reverse decay in its early stages".

"[This] means that if you have a cavity that’s starting, fluoride is going to stop it from progressing and it’s going to stop you needing filling, therefore reducing your dental bills and improving your oral health."

She then disclaimed that using mouthwash after you brush could reverse the effects of fluoride.

"If you use mouthwash straight after you’ve brushed your teeth, you’re basically removing the protective fluoride layer from your teeth, which means you’re making it more susceptible to getting cavities," Dr Manouchehri added.

Instead, she advised them to use mouthwash for a "bit of a refresh," including before they brush their teeth.

"[This will] freshen things up and remove some of the plaque before you go in with your toothbrush and floss," she suggested.



