In case you hadn't noticed, the weather isn't great today.

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning in parts of the country and advised people to stay indoors because Storm Eunice has hit the UK today meaning there could be "flying debris resulting in danger to life" and "damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down."

Storm Eunice is predicted to bring in winds around 90mph in coastal areas, while inland areas could still see gusts up to 80mph. The Met even reckon it has gone up to 122mph in the Isle of Wight. Yikes.

And the Met's forecast for shipping isn't great either with winds expected to make the sea pretty choppy.

The storm being called"Eunice" has already made people chuckle, while people can't turn away from Heathrow Airport streaming the action, and now the Shipping Forecast is also giving people a big laugh for two main reasons.

For one, people are just in awe at how dire the forecast is:

And also, the map has sparked lots of jokes about Labour taking control of the sea. Yes, there is always a politics angle:

Storm Eunice is really creating chaos. The UK government is due to hold a Cobra emergency committee meeting this afternoon to discuss how to deal with it and ministers said troops were on standby to help with the recovery effort.

Flights have been cancelled, schools closed, and power lines are being affected in Ireland.

So yeah, probably not the best time to go in the sea.

