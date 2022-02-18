Storm Eunice is just about the only thing people are talking about today, with winds of up to 100mph battering the UK.

People are taking shelter after the Met Office issued a red warning – their most severe alert – and advised extreme caution.

It's one of the worst storms to hit the UK in 30 years, and for all the disruption and possible threat to public safety, people have found one positive in the form of an incredibly addictive YouTube stream.

Big Jet TV has quickly become one of the most popular things on the internet, with people tuning in to watch planes land at Heathrow in the most testing circumstances imaginable.

LIVE: Storm Eunice at London Heathrow Airport www.youtube.com

The channel, which is run by presenter, producer and editor Jerry Dyer, gives a blow by blow account of aircraft making their descent into London's Heathrow Airport.

It kind of reminds us of an airborne version of Francis Bourgeois’s train videos, and like the rest of the internet, we can’t look away.

It’s already prompted a huge reaction online (with plenty of memes), with the commentary resembling something from a football match rather than air traffic control.





















































Even RyanAir got involved.









“Big Jet TV has a wonderful community of aviation enthusiasts,” a description of the channel reads. “Take part in the live chat and share your knowledge, or ask questions.”

It comes in the midst of Storm Eunice, which is bringing extreme weather to the UK – and is expected to bring blizzard conditions further north.

It comes just days after Storm Dudley brought spectacular winds and rain battering across Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has said the army is on standby to assist with obstructions caused by fallen debris.

