Storm Eunice is just about the only thing people are talking about today, with winds of up to 100mph battering the UK.
People are taking shelter after the Met Office issued a red warning – their most severe alert – and advised extreme caution.
It's one of the worst storms to hit the UK in 30 years, and for all the disruption and possible threat to public safety, people have found one positive in the form of an incredibly addictive YouTube stream.
Big Jet TV has quickly become one of the most popular things on the internet, with people tuning in to watch planes land at Heathrow in the most testing circumstances imaginable.
LIVE: Storm Eunice at London Heathrow Airportwww.youtube.com
The channel, which is run by presenter, producer and editor Jerry Dyer, gives a blow by blow account of aircraft making their descent into London's Heathrow Airport.
It kind of reminds us of an airborne version of Francis Bourgeois’s train videos, and like the rest of the internet, we can’t look away.
It’s already prompted a huge reaction online (with plenty of memes), with the commentary resembling something from a football match rather than air traffic control.
the 100k people watching big jet tvpic.twitter.com/6HGjslvc8L— lucy ford \ud83c\udf4a (@lucy ford \ud83c\udf4a) 1645186556
Big Jet TV live stream from Heathrow. New pants please!pic.twitter.com/osEalTFFO5— marc (@marc) 1645181087
85k watching the Big Jet TV live stream now\n\nNot far off what we had for the Champions League group stage drawpic.twitter.com/C3ykv1SxLe— James McManus (@James McManus) 1645184955
Watching big jet tv, Heathrow looks like it\u2019s having an absolute nightmare— Henry Bowen (@Henry Bowen) 1645179908
Are the New York Times going to buy Big Jet TV before the end of the day?— Jamie East (@Jamie East) 1645188143
Big Jet TV is currently getting more than two and a half times more viewers than GB News usually gets.— Scott Bryan (@Scott Bryan) 1645184707
\u201cIt's ridiculous. Praising pilots for landing a plane, I don't get it, I really don't... it's their job to land a plane.\u201dpic.twitter.com/eMiOeO2c8m— Jonny Sharples (@Jonny Sharples) 1645188624
just wanna be in the pub, big screen on, watching BIG JET TV with some pints— bobby (@bobby) 1645184558
Am now totally addicted to "Big Jet TV" - a man with a camera standing in a field outside Heathrow, filming and commentating as planes try to land in the storm. "ARGH! Look at THAT! it's CRABBING!"https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=vPQh1FrbOc0\u00a0\u2026— Caitlin Moran (@Caitlin Moran) 1645182445
watching big jet tv today is the only time it's acceptable to clap when a plane lands— Parker (@Parker) 1645184673
Big Jet TV man needs his own show pronto. Love the commentary. \u201cGo on you Brits\u201d whenever there\u2019s a BA flight. It\u2019s like the landing Olympics.— Ayesha Hazarika (@Ayesha Hazarika) 1645184496
Words I never thought I'd say: Have spent the last hour glued to 'Big Jet TV' ft live commentary of planes attempting to land during Storm Eunice and cannot recommend it highly enoughhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=vPQh1FrbOc0&ab_channel=BIGJETTV\u00a0\u2026— Eleanor Hayward (@Eleanor Hayward) 1645181586
The 'proper' airport going fans fuming at all the tourists tuning in to Big Jet TV today.— Paddy Power (@Paddy Power) 1645184425
This is fabulous \u2018let\u2019s see how the Chinese do\u2019\nThis is the #WinterOlympics for plane landings\n#StormEunice #BigJetTV— Jon Sopel (@Jon Sopel) 1645183821
130,000 people watching the planes land on Big Jet TV but how many of them will bother going down to their local, grassroots airfield next weekend?— Jonny Sharples (@Jonny Sharples) 1645186371
My cat is currently obsessed with the live stream of planes landing at Heathrow.\n\n#StormEunicepic.twitter.com/2N9WNFZIiv— James Harrison (@James Harrison) 1645183752
Qatar having a nightmare on Big Jet TV. If they can't do it on a windy day in Hounslow how are they going to get on at World Cup?— Greg Evans (@Greg Evans) 1645187559
If you\u2019re working from home and don\u2019t have Big Jet TV on your big telly right now then you\u2019re doing it wrong— Andrew Haigh \uea00 (@Andrew Haigh \uea00) 1645186175
Even RyanAir got involved.
And the winner is...Jerry Dyer #BigJetTV https://twitter.com/scottygb/status/1494639108647538688\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/xS6xM8vfM4— Ryanair (@Ryanair) 1645189107
“Big Jet TV has a wonderful community of aviation enthusiasts,” a description of the channel reads. “Take part in the live chat and share your knowledge, or ask questions.”
It comes in the midst of Storm Eunice, which is bringing extreme weather to the UK – and is expected to bring blizzard conditions further north.
It comes just days after Storm Dudley brought spectacular winds and rain battering across Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland.
UK prime minister Boris Johnson has said the army is on standby to assist with obstructions caused by fallen debris.
