It sounds worse than it is. Don't worry, no slugs are involved!

If you've ever turned to TikTok for skincare or makeup advice you've probably come across 'slugging'. The skincare trend originated in South Korea but has become mainstream thanks to several dermatologists and skincare enthusiasts' videos.

The K-beauty skincare technique involves putting a thin layer of petroleum-based jelly (like Aquaphor or Vaseline) on your face after your skincare routine at night. Since the molecules in these are too big for the skin to absorb it acts as a barrier, locking in moisture and protecting your skin from the outside world.

TikTok user @therealfaithallison posted a video with over 4 million views, describing her slugging technique.

Reply to @dayzzz98 it has also decreased my redness GREATLY #slugging #bagbalm #skincareroutine #skincare

@therealfaithallison Reply to @dayzzz98 it has also decreased my redness GREATLY #slugging #bagbalm #skincareroutine #skincare





Reply to @dayzzz98 it has also decreased my redness GREATLY #slugging #bagbalm #skincareroutine #skincare

Users like Faith who have tried the technique give it high praise for reducing dryness and promoting new skin growth. But the technique is not for everyone.

Dermatologist Dr. Divya Shokeen made a video to clarify that slugging should be for people who live in dry climates or experience dry skin.

What is #slugging #dermatologistguide #skincare #skincare101 #dermatologist #pmskincareroutine

@drshoskin What is #slugging #dermatologistguide #skincare #skincare101 #dermatologist #pmskincareroutine





What is #slugging #dermatologistguide #skincare #skincare101 #dermatologist #pmskincareroutine

According to Dr. Shokeen, people with acne-prone skin should not slug because it can trap dirt and oil under the skin making it easier to break out. But certain areas of the face, like the under eyes, can benefit from slugging.



Seems like this skincare trend is here to stay with people raving about its effects.





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.