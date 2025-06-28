We can’t quite believe we’re writing this, but staunch Trump supporter and conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene has given her take on Zohran Mamdani winning the Democratic primary for November’s New York City mayoral election – and it’s one which has actually been described as “normal” from social media users.

Socialist candidate Mamdani – who is backed by prominent Democrats Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - prompted frontrunner and former New York governor Andrew Cuomo to concede defeat on Tuesday.

Taking to social media after the result, Mamdani said he was “honoured” to be the Democratic candidate, and that the victory meant his campaign had “toppled a political dynasty” and “showed what politics can be”.

Meanwhile Greene, the Republican representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district, spoke to Real America’s Voice about Mamdani’s success and said it was “extremely important” that politicians “get a hard focus on solving our problems” because “that’s what people really want”.

She went on to add: “He did something pretty unique and very smart, even though I don’t agree with anything he says. He really, when he campaigned, talked directly to the people.

“He was focused on their issues, focused on their problems, and talking to the people about his solutions – even though his solutions are insane, and they’re socialist, they’re probably communist – but he was talking directly to the people.

“When we are not talking to the people, we’re not working on the people’s problems, we lose the people, and people will turn elsewhere.”

The remarks from Greene have led Twitter/X users to express shock that they’re agreeing with her:

“Why does she sound normal,” asked one:

Another commented that Greene was “having an accidental truth moment”:

While a third replied that “even a broken QAnon clock is right once a decade”:

Many accounts also ended up sharing the image of the man from the iconic Clickhole article, ‘The Worst Person You Know Just Made A Great Point’:

Greene’s surprising comments came in the same week that US president Donald Trump stunned social media users when he “seemed human” and expressed concern for a Ukrainian reporter during his Nato press conference.

“I can see it’s very upsetting for you,” he told the BBC reporter, after she revealed that her husband was a soldier fighting in Ukraine.

