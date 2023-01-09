There's a new questionable TikTok trend doing the rounds online – all in the name of increasing vibrations. The practice, known as "sunning your holes" or "perineum sunning", is precisely that.

People claim there are benefits to pointing your rear at the sun daily. One viral clip suggested: "People always ask me how I am so happy all the time. Sunning your holes for two minutes a day will increase your vibrations".

Some claimed it gave them more energy and improved their sleep patterns. Others also suggested that it allowed them to attract "people who are on the same frequency and wavelength as me".

The bizarre ritual made its way across to Twitter – and of course, in true Twitter fashion, people had a lot to say.

One jested: "At this point in my life, I'll try anything that gives me a chance to be happy."

A second joked: "'Did you Sun your holes today, honey? I'm sensing bad vibrations in your aura.'"

Meanwhile, one person confessed: "On a certain level, I believe her."

















"Butthole sunning" has been promoted as a wellness trend, but some have advised against it due to the said risks.

Nazanin Saedi, MD, department co-chair of the Laser and Aesthetics Surgery Center at Dermatology Associates of Plymouth Meeting, told Health: " As a dermatologist, I cannot recommend any sun exposure without sun protection,"

"These areas, just like other areas of the body, do need sun protection and clothing tends to provide that."

While founder of Mount Kisco's The Center for Dermatology, Cosmetic & Laser Surgery, David E. Bank, MD, informed the outlet of his concerns.

"It's actually dangerous," Dr Bank said. "This skin is particularly sensitive."

