We're in the midst of a matcha movement. The Japanese tea, instantly recognisable for its bright green colour has become the drink of choice for millions around the globe - whether for its health benefits, or aesthetic appeal on social media.

It releases caffeine slowly, providing a more subtle, sustained energy boost, and can be paired with a number of flavourings to make a tasty pick-me-up throughout the day. Coffee, who?

But, like with all good things, our umami bubble may have officially just been burst, as now dentists are noticing what's being playfully dubbed 'Matcha Mouth' as a result - also known as dental issues potentially exacerbated by some of our favourite viral drinks.

Dr Onkar Mudhar, a dentist and content creator focused on helping people make better choices surrounding oral health, recently went viral for his anecdotal take, which he described as "actually pretty worrying".

While he's been open about his own love of matcha, he notes that many people get confused between the benefits of drinking it - including combatting oxidative stress and lowering blood pressure - versus the versions we're seeing regularly pop up on high-street menus, filled with syrups and creams for a sweeter flavour, quietly contributing to tooth decay.

"Multiple sweet drinks, regardless of if they're coffee, or matcha, or bubble tea are going to increase the sugar attacks [on your teeth]", he tells us, adding that even straw users aren't exempt from potential impact, as your drink can still hit your teeth without you realising.





Research suggests that drinking matcha on its own can help fight off the bacteria that causes gum disease, lower acidity for tooth enamel health, and even fight bad breath, but our over-the-top, aesthetic-led approach to the drink could be reversing any potential benefits.

"'Healthy' drinks do mislead the general public into thinking that there's no risk associated with them", Dr Onkar adds of the recent high-street matcha boom, noting; "Being seen with a matcha or a trending drink on social media is part of the appeal."

He acknowledges that this, paired with the younger generation already having below-par dental health (largely due to lack of affordable availability), makes for the perfect storm - and he's witnessing the impact first-hand.

"If you’re having a matcha once a week as part of a healthy diet and otherwise you drink plenty of water, you’re brushing and flossing - it’s not really going to make you develop cavities and lose all of your teeth", he says of how to mitigate your risk.

“But, if you’re someone who already has sub-optimal oral hygiene, you don’t visit the dentist, you don’t floss, you brush once a day, you have a high sugar diet already, and you’re having multiple of these sweet drinks … you’re going to develop more cavities.”

Now, people are beginning to second-guess their choices.

"I’ve had to let it go, once I finally came to this realisation I just drink it for the sugar", one commenter on Dr Onkar's now-viral video agreed with the logic.

"This is what I’ve BEEN saying to the matcha drinkers and they all get so defensive", another added.

"Literally same as coffee. No one likes coffee, they like sugar and syrups", a third affirmed.

His solution? “If someone can’t give up the syrups and foams in their matcha, the next best thing they can do is go for the sugar-free options - sugar-free does come with its own risks, there’s obviously other chemicals they substitute into sugar-free alternatives", he suggests.

“Failing that, limit your intake. Have your matcha or sweet drink once a week, once every two weeks - save it for treat time, say after the gym or after a run... Make sure you drink it all at once, so you’re not having it multiple times throughout the day or sipping at it over three hours.

“Have it once, and then you’re rinsing it out with water at the end to neutralise any of the sugar in the mouth.”

Sometimes you really can have too much of a good thing.

