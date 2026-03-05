Trump just 'rated' his war with Iran out of 10 and people are gobsmacked

US president Donald Trump has been caught in yet another tone deaf moment after he “rated” his US-Israel war with Iran a 15 out of 10.

In less than a week since the US launched strikes on Iran in collaboration with Israel, six US service members have lost their lives , along with hundreds of civilians in the Middle East.

As he sat down ahead of a roundtable event with technology companies at the White House, Trump began by giving an update on the war, which started on Saturday (28 February) with US-Israel strikes on Iran, and has since seen retaliatory strikes across the Middle East region.

Trump said: “These are exciting times … We’re doing very well on the war front, to put it mildly I would say. Somebody said on a scale of 10, where would you rate it? I said, about a 15.”

His remarks have since been widely condemned.

“If my child died in combat and I saw this I would be radicalized,” someone argued.

Someone else commented: “Craven bloodthirsty ghouls."

One person argued: “To use the term ‘exciting’ when people are dying is beyond abhorrent. America, when are you going to get rid of this evil, evil lump of depravity!”

“The family of the dead probably think it’s not a 15, just guessing,” another person pointed out.

