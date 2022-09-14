New self-service checkouts have been implemented at a Bradley Stoke Tesco Extra store – and it's causing quite the stir online.

They are three times larger than standard self-service checkouts and can accommodate trolleys, allowing shoppers to pack around six bags of groceries.

In a viral tweet making the rounds on Twitter, one user applauded shoppers "who silently and quietly said NO" towards the new tills and "took the time to queue to be served" by staff.

Last month's announcement of the new additions to some of their stores prompted frustrated Brits to create a Change.org petition to "Stop the replacement of people by machines" – though the supermarket chain has assured customers that this isn't the case, according to Bristol Post.

The petition has, so far, racked up over 200,000 petitions towards its 300,000 goal.

The petition's creator, Pat, outlined how "talking with human staff is important to me. Now that experience has been taken away," before raising concerns around the "physically difficult and overwhelming" ordeal.

She added: "People such as carers, older people, many disabled people, especially those with mobility problems, manual dexterity issues or lifting problems are unlikely to be able to use these SSCOT's and will most likely have to queue waiting for more than 30 minutes to wait for a staffed till."

A Tesco spokesperson told the Bristol Post: "We are proud to offer customers choice when it comes to checkouts, and after successful trials, we are introducing new trolley accessible self-service checkouts at our Bradley Stoke Extra store, which have more room and are easier to use for larger shops.



"Our colleagues and the friendly service they provide are absolutely vital to our stores – they will always be on hand to help our customers, and will continue to operate attended checkouts so that customers can choose the option they prefer."

Indy100 reached out to Tesco for comment.

