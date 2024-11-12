T. rex launches Natural History Museum’s sustainable Christmas jumper

The Natural History Museum has launched its sustainable 2024 Christmas jumper with the help of an animatronic Tyrannosaurus rex.

The move marks the launch of the museum’s festive knitwear and Christmas range, with this year’s jumper created using 100% sustainable organic cotton.

Pictures on Tuesday showed the festive carnivore being dressed in a Santa hat as well as a dino-sized Christmas knit.

A member of staff adjusts a giant Santa hat at the unveiling of the Natural History Museum’s 2024 Christmas jumper (James Manning/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Adam Farrar, director of commercial and visitor experience at the Natural History Museum, said: “The annual unveiling of our Christmas T. rex display has become a firm favourite amongst our audiences, and we are delighted to kick off festivities at the museum with our prehistoric pal.

“All proceeds from our Christmas range, including our Christmas knitwear, will continue to support our world-leading scientific research and public programming.”

The museum’s winter woolie collection has been created by notjust, an ethical clothing manufacturer based in Manchester.

The T. rex has donned its Christmas knitwear amidst a winter scene (James Manning/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Andrew Will, director at notjust clothing, said: “No challenge is too big for us and, with this T. rex-sized Christmas jumper, we think we’ve proved that point.

“We’re proud to be working with the Natural History Museum on this larger than life knit and have revelled in the challenge of making our biggest Christmas jumper yet using a sustainable yarn.”

The Natural History Museum first unveiled its Christmas jumper using the T. rex in 2021.