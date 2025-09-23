One unexpected way tattoos could become the latest way to stay ahead of AI

If you'd told us 20 years ago that one of society's biggest concerns would be being targeted by fake images created by a highly advanced computer system, we probably would've laughed and likened it to a sci-fi film. Yet here we are.

With AI advancing at speed, deepfakes have moved from the realm of novelty to a serious threat. From celebrities to politicians – and even everyday people – no one is entirely safe from being manipulated online.

The issue has become so pressing that research by Glamour magazine found women today are more worried about deepfakes than revenge porn.

Now, one woman has gone viral with her suggestion that tattoos could act as a barrier against AI-generated content and deepfakes.

In her TikTok, Ashleigh (@thatrealtor) suggested that "having tattoos helps prevent people from making a successful AI twin of you."

Calling it a "fun benefit of having a tattoo," the TikToker explained that while "AI models can try and will often put a half-sleeve on me, the detail of it is such a dead giveaway that it is not me."

@thatrealtor Tattoo elitism ftw #tattoos #ai #tattoo





It didn't take long for fellow TikTokers to see this as their new justification to get that new tattoo, with one writing: "BRB getting more tattoos."

Another humoured: "AI is the reason I want a neck tattoo."

Meanwhile, a third joked: "So far, there is no downside to tats lol. Ai can’t make me, and kidnappers don't like me. Win-win in my book."

Apparently, your next tattoo is also your next tech hack in the digital age.

