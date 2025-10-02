Taylor Swift’s new era has arrived. The Life of a Showgirl, out on 3 October, has already made history as the first album to surpass five million pre-saves on Spotify, underscoring the sheer scale of her global cult following.

Back in August, the star announced the surprise album during an appearance on her fiancé Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights.

"I would say it’s everything that was going on behind the curtain," Swift shared to listeners, later adding that her new album "just comes from like the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life. And so that effervescence has come through on this record."

From friends and fan meet-ups to city-wide celebrations, Swifties everywhere are finding their own ways to mark release day. We’ve pulled together some of the biggest listening parties taking place across the world.

Global

AMC and Odeon will be showing Party of a Showgirl from 3 to 5 October, in the US, UK, Mexico, Canada and more.

It includes the premiere of 'The Fate of Ophelia' video, behind-the-scenes content, lyric videos, and more.

The UK

The US

Asia

Delhi NCR, Bira 91 Taproom . Get tickets.

. Get tickets. Philippines, Mall of Asia / MOA Amphitheater . Get tickets.

. Get tickets. Singapore, Tessera / The Taylor Electric. Get tickets.

Europe

