Taylor Swift’s new era has arrived. The Life of a Showgirl, out on 3 October, has already made history as the first album to surpass five million pre-saves on Spotify, underscoring the sheer scale of her global cult following.
Back in August, the star announced the surprise album during an appearance on her fiancé Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights.
"I would say it’s everything that was going on behind the curtain," Swift shared to listeners, later adding that her new album "just comes from like the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life. And so that effervescence has come through on this record."
From friends and fan meet-ups to city-wide celebrations, Swifties everywhere are finding their own ways to mark release day. We’ve pulled together some of the biggest listening parties taking place across the world.
Global
AMC and Odeon will be showing Party of a Showgirl from 3 to 5 October, in the US, UK, Mexico, Canada and more.
It includes the premiere of 'The Fate of Ophelia' video, behind-the-scenes content, lyric videos, and more.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
The UK
- South London, location TBC. Get tickets.
- Harrogate, Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen. Get tickets.
- London, The Big Chill House, King’s Cross. Get tickets.
- Across the UK, Manahatta. Get tickets.
- Manchester, Three Sisters Bar. Get tickets.
- Belfast, Oh Yeah Music Centre. Get tickets.
- Worthing, Art-Ful Pottery Cafe. Get tickets.
- Liverpool, Navy Bar 2.1. Get tickets.
- Bristol, The Fleece. Get tickets.
The US
- New York, The Ainsworth. Get tickets.
- Los Angeles, Resident DTLA. Get tickets.
- Houston, Dan Electros. Get tickets.
- San Antonio, The Rock Box. Get tickets.
- Virginia Beach, Sports Center. Get tickets.
- Pittsburgh, Music To My Ear & Northern Audio. Get tickets.
- Virginia, Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery. Get tickets.
- New Jersey, Bergen Hall. Get tickets.
- Pennsylvania, 921 Penllyn Blue Bell Pike. Get tickets.
- Chicago, Bandit. Get tickets.
Asia
- Delhi NCR, Bira 91 Taproom. Get tickets.
- Philippines, Mall of Asia / MOA Amphitheater. Get tickets.
- Singapore, Tessera / The Taylor Electric. Get tickets.
Europe
- Bochum, Prater. Get tickets.
- Munich, Mathäser Filmpalast. Get tickets.
- Hamburg, Savoy Filmtheater. Get tickets.
- Barcelona, Cines Verdi. Get tickets.
- Warsaw, Cinema City. Get tickets.
- Lisbon, Portugal, UCI Cinemas. Get tickets.
- Porto, Portugal, UCI Cinemas. Get tickets.
