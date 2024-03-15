Ted Cruz roasted after PornHub pulls out of Texas

Ted Cruz has been mocked online following the banning of PornHub in Texas, with people remembering one of the politician’s famous gaffes from back in 2017.

The Republican was caught out in September 2017 with his official social media account accidentally liking pornography on Twitter.

At the time, Cruz said that an aide was responsible for the “like” which was given to a clip from @SexuallPosts.

The clip showed two women and a man having sex and was shown briefly on the page. Cruz said that a number of aides had access to the account and one had accidentally interacted with the pornographic post.

He told reporters at the time that “it was a staffing issue and it was inadvertent. It was a mistake. It was not a deliberate action.”



Catherine Frazier, senior communications adviser to Cruz at the time also tweeted: “The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter.”

Cruz has been the junior United States senator from Texas since 2013.

Since the news broke, people have been joking about the incident from 2017, with one writing on Twitter/X: "With PornHub pulling out of Texas I'd like to offer thoughts and prayers to Ted Cruz."

It’s been confirmed this week that PornHub is being banned in Texas as a result of the state demanding age verification. Now, PornHub can’t be accessed by Texas residents.

