A tweet Ted Cruz posted less than a year ago has already came back to haunt him

A tweet posted less than a year ago has already returned to bite Ted Cruz on the butt.

Last August, Cruz had a lot to say about California for asking residents to conserve energy during a power crisis, saying it was an indication that the state was not fit to “perform even basic functions of civilization.”

Flash forward to now, and Texas is experiencing yet more of its own power issues.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) called upon residents to conserve energy as much as possible amid power plant outages as well as high electricity demand from air condition units due to hot weather.

To help, ERCOT suggests turning off lights, avoiding large appliances such as washing machines and dryers, and cutting off pool pumps in the meantime.

As a result, Cruz’s tweet about California’s energy conservation efforts came back to bite as people didn’t hesitate to remind him.

“Hey #tedcruz, remember this [tweet]? #Texas residents today being asked to conserve power, and it’s only in the low 90’s. Several months of heat and at least 20 degrees hotter to come. Hope you don’t like air conditioning!” wrote a commenter.

“@SenTedCruz, why did I have to turn off stuff yesterday, early June?? YOU have been helping to run Texas for years now!! I’d say#YouveFailed #TedCruz,” wrote another commenter.

Check out what others had to say below.

It seems that extreme weather events are Cruz’s political kryptonite. After a major winter storm in February, which created several power outages, Cruz flew to Cancun, Mexico, for some fun in the sun.

Hopefully, Cruz doesn’t take another trip to a tropical destination until the situation is better.