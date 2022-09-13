Disney recently released the trailer for its new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid and children of colour have been having the most wholesome reactions to learning Ariel is played by a black actress.

The film which is due to be released on 26 May 2023 stars Halle Bailey, part of the Chloe x Halle musical duo, as the main character.

On social media, parents have been filming their children’s reactions to the trailer and shared the poignant moment when they release Ariel is black.

The viral clips have warmed the hearts of many and shown just why the representation of people of colour in the media during a child’s formative years is so important.

On Twitter, one user posted a whole thread of adorable TikToks in which mostly young girls were filmed watching and reacting to the trailer.

They wrote: “As I stroll on TikTok, I keep seeing parents video their children reacting to The Little Mermaid trailer. So instead of focusing so much on the negative, I thought I’d show a thread of the little black kids who are excited to see their favorite princess look like them.”

In one adorable clip, a three-year-old girl could be seen watching the clip and excitedly saying: “I think she’s brown. Brown Ariel! Brown Ariel is cute.”

I love this for my 3 years old 🤎 #littlemermaid

A young girl in another video could be seen in shock asking her mum, “That is Ariel?” and smiling when she was told it was.

Sienna loves Ariel #thelittlemermaid #hallebailey #ariel

On TikTok, someone stitched together all the beautiful reactions into one clip that left viewers in tears.

One user commented: “MY INNER CHILD IS LITERALLY CRYING RN.”

Another said: “The fact they all have these reactions just shows that even now in 2022 there still isn’t enough representation.”

Someone else wrote: “‘She's like me!’ bro I'm gonna sob happy tears.”

Even the actress Bailey herself commented on the clip with crying face emojis and hearts.

