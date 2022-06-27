Glastonbury made its triumphant return after a two-year hiatus this past weekend with headline acts Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar wowing the hundreds of thousands of people who amassed at Worthy Farm.

The world-famous festival is used to attracting the biggest names both on stage and in the crowds as the likes of Steve Coogan and Louis Theroux were spotted amongst the punters this year.

However, one person that viewers wouldn't have expected to see was The Queen. Yes, that's right people who watched the coverage of the festival on the BBC thought that they spotted Her Majesty down the front at the Pyramid Stage.

'The Queen' was spotted grooving to former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant and country singer Alison Krauss's Friday evening slot while wearing sunglasses and a blue cagoule.

Of course, it's not the real Queen, nor is it Princess Anne as some have suggested, but it's a very convincing lookalike that caused a lot of viewers to do a double-take.

















Even if it was the Queen we can't imagine that Glastonbury is really her scene as at 95 she would probably rather be cozied up at home watching it on TV and even then we can't imagine her enjoying Robert Plant (she's definitely more of a Primal Scream and Charli XCX girl).

Regardless, Glastonbury proved to be a headline-making return for the festival with numerous artists using the platform to speak out against the overturning of Roe v Wade by the US Supreme Court on Friday.

Meanwhile, Paul McCartney sparked controversy by including footage of Johnny Depp, just weeks after his defamation trial had ended, during his headline set on Saturday.

