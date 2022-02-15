How much should Goodwill be charging for their items? One TikTok user has weighed in after she found a mirror priced at $150.

TikTok user @anotherhijabiontiktok recently took to the social media app to criticize the prices of an item she found at her local Goodwill in Renton, Washington.

In the video, she shows a “beautiful gold mirror” that she had her eyes on while noting that a couple of other people had picked up the item before putting it back down.

However, when she saw the price, she instantly knew why it hadn't been purchased.

“I don’t know who gave Goodwill the audacity,” Shatila says in the video. “They literally got this for free.”





@anotherhijabiontiktok We hyped goodwill too much #goodwillfinds #thrifting #thrifttok

"Goodwill saw this mirror and said major bag alert," read the text overlay in the video.

Goodwill is a nonprofit organization that aims to provide job training, employment placement services, and other community-based programs for "people who have barriers to their employment."



The organization has been in business for 120 years.

While Goodwill is meant to be a charitable organization, many users in the comments weren't convinced and slammed the store for upscaling the products available.

TikTok user @ohhai commented, "They're out there trying to sell target dollar spot items w/a $5 price tag on the front when the $1 target price tag is still on the back.”

“I’m so happy someone is pointing this out. As someone who shopped goodwill my whole life, I all of a sudden, can no longer afford to,” another comment read.

One user said, "I noticed my local thrift store increased their prices by a lot. Like excuse me? All this is DONATED."

As of writing, the video has about 427.7K views.

