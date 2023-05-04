Horrified TikToker finds hidden camera inside her Airbnb

A woman has urged travellers to "always listen to their super paranoid friends" after having a suspicion that something felt off in their Airbnb.

"We just found out we are being watched in our Airbnb," Kennedy (@kennedyallegedly) told her 6.7 million viewers, explaining that her and a group of 14 women headed to Vancouver to celebrate a friend's birthday.

While everyone thought the friend was being overly paranoid, they still went on to check "every single shower head, all the picture frames, doorknobs, everywhere in the house for a camera."

When it came to one of the plug sockets in the bathroom, that Kennedy noted did not work, she found a small hidden device pointing directly at the shower.

"You can see in the top here there’s nothing, looks totally normal. And then the bottom one, look at that little camera," she said while zooming into the tiny camera lens.

The women rang the police, who seemingly confirmed a hidden camera in the property.





@kennedyallegedly Thank you Tiktok for saving the day #airbnb #stalker #hiddencameras #creepy





Kennedy shared how "embarrassed" she felt and concerns that someone could have been watching her shower and doing "absolutely atrocious things" in the bathroom the night before.

The clip was flooded with over 11,000 comments with many fellow TikTokers offering advice and sharing their own experiences.

"Thank you the heads up," one person commented. "Sheesh I never would have thought and I am that paranoid friend."

Another suggested: "All you do is take your IPhone- turn lights of, turn on your camera, aim it all around, youll see the red infered lens of camera. Rip it out."

Meanwhile, a third speculated: "There's always a chance that it was a previous guest that put it there. was it connected to any kind of Wi-Fi? Is someone investigating it?"

